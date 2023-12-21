Oregon puts home win streak on the line against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) at Oregon Ducks (7-3) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5;…

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) at Oregon Ducks (7-3)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Kent State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Ducks have gone 5-0 in home games. Oregon scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-0 away from home. Kent State ranks third in the MAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Giovanni Santiago averaging 4.3.

Oregon scores 78.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 72.5 Kent State allows. Kent State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 55.6% for Oregon.

Jalen Sullinger is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Flashes. Chris Payton is averaging 14.9 points for Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.