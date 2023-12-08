Oregon hosts UTEP after overtime win against Michigan

UTEP Miners (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-2) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the UTEP Miners…

UTEP Miners (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the UTEP Miners after the Ducks took down the Michigan Wolverines 86-83 in overtime.

The Ducks have gone 3-0 at home. Oregon is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 82.1 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Miners are 0-1 on the road. UTEP leads the CUSA scoring 81.9 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

Oregon averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP scores 7.2 more points per game (81.9) than Oregon allows (74.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Ducks. Brennan Rigsby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Oregon.

Tae Hardy is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Miners. Zid Powell is averaging 11.6 points for UTEP.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.