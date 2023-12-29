Oregon hosts UCLA after Evans’ 22-point performance

UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces the UCLA Bruins after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 22 points in Oregon’s 82-74 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Ducks are 7-0 in home games. Oregon is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 79.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 against Pac-12 opponents.

Oregon’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 16 points, 21 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.