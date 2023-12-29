Oral Roberts visits UMKC on 6-game road slide

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-8) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-8)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits UMKC looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Kangaroos are 4-0 in home games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 71.0 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit League shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

UMKC is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.2% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 74.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the 70.0 UMKC allows to opponents.

The Kangaroos and Golden Eagles meet Friday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Kareem Thompson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Issac McBride is shooting 43.7% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.