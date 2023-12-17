O’Neal’s 19 lead Jackson State past Howard 81-74 at HBCU Challenge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan O’Neal’s 19 points helped Jackson State defeat Howard 81-74 Saturday night at the HBCU Challenge.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan O’Neal’s 19 points helped Jackson State defeat Howard 81-74 Saturday night at the HBCU Challenge.

O’Neal shot 9 of 12 from the field for the Tigers (3-7). Chase Adams scored 15 points and added seven assists and three steals. Jayme Mitchell shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bison (4-7) were led in scoring by Marcus Dockery, who finished with 20 points. Bryce Harris added 15 points and two steals for Howard. Isiah Warfield also had 12 points, five assists and two steals.

