Omier secures one of Miami’s three double-doubles in 95-55 victory over North Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 27 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Miami beat North Florida 95-55 on Friday night.

Omier scored 14 points in the opening 10 minutes to help Miami build a 27-14 lead. Omier made his first six shots, including a 3-pointer, while North Florida started 5 of 22 from the field.

Omier finished the half with 19 points as Miami led 42-27. Seven of North Florida’s nine field goals in the first half came from behind the arc.

Kyshawn George and Bensley Joseph each made a 3-pointer during Miami’s 17-5 run to begin the second half for a 59-32 lead.

Bensley Joseph and Matthew Cleveland also had double-doubles for Miami (10-2). Cleveland had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Joseph had 11 points, 10 assists and four steals. Christian Watson added 14 points and George finished with 10. Omier reached the 1,500-point mark for his career.

Wooga Poplar, Miami’s leading scorer at 17.5 points per game, played just 15 minutes after appearing to injure an ankle. The Hurricanes were also without starter Nijel Pack (back).

Chaz Lanier scored 12 points for North Florida (7-8). The Ospreys attempted 45 3-pointers and made 17 2-pointers.

Miami hosts No. 18 Clemson on Wednesday.

