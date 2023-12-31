Omaha visits South Dakota after Fidler’s 32-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Frankie Fidler scored 32 points in Omaha’s 95-80 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Coyotes are 4-1 in home games. South Dakota is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 0-1 in conference matchups. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit League with 9.9 assists per game led by Fidler averaging 2.2.

South Dakota’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Mavericks match up Sunday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Paul Bruns is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Tony Osburn is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.1 points. Fidler is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.