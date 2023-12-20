Omaha plays Cal Poly, aims to stop road slide

Omaha Mavericks (6-6) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hits…

Omaha Mavericks (6-6) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hits the road against Cal Poly looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Mustangs have gone 2-1 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks are 0-5 on the road. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 5.7.

Cal Poly averages 65.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 69.8 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 73.8 points per game, 0.1 more than the 73.7 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 15.2 points for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

