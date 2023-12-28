Omaha hosts Bruner and Denver

Denver Pioneers (8-5) at Omaha Mavericks (6-7) Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Omaha Mavericks…

Denver Pioneers (8-5) at Omaha Mavericks (6-7)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Omaha Mavericks after Tommy Bruner scored 22 points in Denver’s 90-57 win over the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

The Mavericks have gone 5-0 at home. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit League with 10.0 assists per game led by Frankie Fidler averaging 2.2.

The Pioneers are 2-4 in road games. Denver has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Omaha’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Denver allows. Denver scores 14.0 more points per game (83.5) than Omaha allows to opponents (69.5).

The Mavericks and Pioneers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Bruner is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

