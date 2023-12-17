Omaha hosts Blackmon and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (6-4) at Omaha Mavericks (5-6) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (6-4) at Omaha Mavericks (5-6)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Omaha Mavericks after Jalen Blackmon scored 22 points in Stetson’s 123-43 win against the Johnson (FL) Suns.

The Mavericks are 4-0 in home games. Omaha is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hatters are 1-4 in road games. Stetson is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Omaha scores 72.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 66.8 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 9.7 more points per game (78.6) than Omaha gives up to opponents (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Blackmon is shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 21.7 points. Aubin Gateretse is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for Stetson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

