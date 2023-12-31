Live Radio
Omaha earns 67-51 win against South Dakota

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 5:27 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 27 points as Omaha beat South Dakota 67-51 on Sunday.

Fidler had three steals for the Mavericks (7-8, 1-1 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 13 points and added six rebounds. JJ White was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Lahat Thioune led the Coyotes (8-7, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kaleb Stewart added 12 points for South Dakota. In addition, Isaac Bruns finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Omaha hosts Northern Arizona and South Dakota hosts Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

