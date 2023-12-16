Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Olivari puts up 22…

Olivari puts up 22 in Xavier’s 75-59 win against Winthrop

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 22 points in Xavier’s 75-59 win over Winthrop on Saturday night.

Olivari was 7 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Musketeers (6-5). Desmond Claude scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Gytis Nemeiksa finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Nick Johnson led the Eagles (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Winthrop also got 12 points from Sin’Cere McMahon. KJ Doucet also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up