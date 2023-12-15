Ole Miss squares off against Cal

California Golden Bears (3-6) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden…

California Golden Bears (3-6) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (9-0)

San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels square off at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Rebels have a 9-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.3.

The Golden Bears are 3-6 in non-conference play. Cal has a 2-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.0 points for Ole Miss.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 17.3 points for Cal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.