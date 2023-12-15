Live Radio
Ole Miss squares off against Cal

The Associated Press

December 15, 2023, 3:43 AM

California Golden Bears (3-6) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (9-0)

San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels square off at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Rebels have a 9-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.3.

The Golden Bears are 3-6 in non-conference play. Cal has a 2-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.0 points for Ole Miss.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 17.3 points for Cal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

