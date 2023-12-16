Ole Miss squares off against Cal

California Golden Bears (3-6) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3;…

California Golden Bears (3-6) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (9-0)

San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels square off against the California Golden Bears in San Antonio, Texas.

The Rebels have a 9-0 record in non-conference play. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Golden Bears have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. Cal is 2-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ole Miss’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Cal allows. Cal scores 9.6 more points per game (76.3) than Ole Miss gives up to opponents (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.0 points for Ole Miss.

Jalen Cole is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 17 points. Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Cal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

