Old Dominion takes on TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Honolulu; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -14; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs face the TCU Horned Frogs in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Monarchs are 3-5 in non-conference play. Old Dominion allows 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. TCU leads the Big 12 with 44.7 points per game in the paint led by Emanuel Miller averaging 10.0.

Old Dominion scores 69.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 66.2 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Old Dominion.

Miller is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. JaKobe Coles is averaging 13.1 points for TCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

