Old Dominion takes on No. 18 James Madison following Allette’s 30-point performance

James Madison Dukes (8-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6;…

James Madison Dukes (8-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the No. 18 James Madison Dukes after Vasean Allette scored 30 points in Old Dominion’s 84-79 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Monarchs are 3-1 on their home court. Old Dominion is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes are 2-0 on the road. James Madison has college basketball’s top offense with 95.4 points while shooting 50.1%.

Old Dominion makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). James Madison has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 6.5 points for Old Dominion.

Terrence Edwards is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.0 points for James Madison.

