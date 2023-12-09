Old Dominion takes on No. 18 James Madison following Allette’s 30-point performance

James Madison Dukes (8-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5)
Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6; over/under is 154
BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the No. 18 James Madison Dukes after Vasean Allette scored 30 points in Old Dominion’s 84-79 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.
The Monarchs are 3-1 on their home court. Old Dominion is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Dukes are 2-0 on the road. James Madison has college basketball’s top offense with 95.4 points while shooting 50.1%.
Old Dominion makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). James Madison has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.
The Monarchs and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 6.5 points for Old Dominion.
Terrence Edwards is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.0 points for James Madison.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
