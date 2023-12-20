Old Dominion Monarchs and the TCU Horned Frogs play in Honolulu, Hawaii

TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Honolulu; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Honolulu; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs and the Old Dominion Monarchs square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Monarchs are 3-5 in non-conference play. Old Dominion gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. TCU ranks fifth in college basketball scoring 44.7 points per game in the paint led by Emanuel Miller averaging 10.0.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Old Dominion.

Miller is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. JaKobe Coles is averaging 13.1 points for TCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.