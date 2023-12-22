Old Dominion faces Temple

Temple Owls (6-5) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Temple Owls (6-5) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls and the Old Dominion Monarchs square off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Monarchs are 3-6 in non-conference play. Old Dominion is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 6-5 in non-conference play. Temple leads the AAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hofman averaging 2.6.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% for Old Dominion.

Hofman is averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.