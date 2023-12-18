Okros scores 16, Drexel downs Penn State-Greater Allegheny 117-49

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mate Okros’ 16 points helped Drexel defeat Penn State-Greater Allegheny 117-49 on Monday. Okros was 6 of…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mate Okros’ 16 points helped Drexel defeat Penn State-Greater Allegheny 117-49 on Monday.

Okros was 6 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Dragons (7-5). Lamar Oden Jr. scored 14 points while going 7 of 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds and six assists. Justin Moore had 14 points and shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Bryce Phillips led the way for the Nittany Lions with 15 points. Seth Evans added 11 points for Penn State-Greater Allegheny. In addition, Christopher Killings had seven points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

