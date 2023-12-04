Oklahoma State visits Southern Illinois following Johnson’s 31-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Xavier Johnson scored 31 points in Southern Illinois’ 101-62 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Salukis are 4-0 in home games. Southern Illinois is fifth in the MVC scoring 79.4 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 3-4 to start the season. Oklahoma State averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Southern Illinois makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Oklahoma State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Southern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Salukis. Jovan Stulic is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Southern Illinois.

Javon Small is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.3 points for Oklahoma State.

