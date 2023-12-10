Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) Oklahoma City; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5;…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-2 in non-conference play. Tulsa ranks second in the AAC with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Garcia averaging 4.7.

Oklahoma State scores 74.1 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 69.4 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Eric Dailey Jr. is shooting 46.4% and averaging 9.6 points for Oklahoma State.

Cobe Williams is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals. PJ Haggerty is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

