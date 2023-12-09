Live Radio
Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys are 3-5 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.7.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-2 in non-conference play. Tulsa scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Tulsa has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17 points and 5.1 assists. Eric Dailey Jr. is shooting 46.4% and averaging 9.6 points for Oklahoma State.

Cobe Williams is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals. PJ Haggerty is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

