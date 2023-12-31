Oklahoma State Cowboys face the South Carolina State Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -22.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State heads into a matchup with South Carolina State as winners of three straight games.

The Cowboys are 5-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-10 on the road. South Carolina State is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma State averages 74.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 82.7 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 71.1 points per game, 4.3 more than the 66.8 Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Davion Everett is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

