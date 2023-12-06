Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Oke scores 18 as…

Oke scores 18 as Montana beats NAIA-member Montana State-Northern 91-67

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 12:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Laolu Oke had 18 points in Montana’s 91-67 win over NAIA-member Montana State-Northern on Tuesday.

Oke added eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (4-4). Aanen Moody scored 18 points and added six assists. Dischon Thomas had 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Skylights were led in scoring by Zackry Martinez, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Dae’Kwon Watson added 16 points and four assists for Montana State-Northern. In addition, Myles Dalton finished with 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up