Oke, Montana Grizzlies take on the Weber State Wildcats

Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (7-4)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Laolu Oke and the Montana Grizzlies take on Dillon Jones and the Weber State Wildcats in Big Sky play.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Weber State is the best team in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 2-3 on the road. Montana averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Weber State scores 74.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 69.2 Montana allows. Montana averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Weber State allows.

The Wildcats and Grizzlies match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Aanen Moody is averaging 15.4 points for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.