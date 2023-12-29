Ohio takes on Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (9-3) vs. Ohio Bobcats (6-5) Cleveland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats square off against…

Davidson Wildcats (9-3) vs. Ohio Bobcats (6-5)

Cleveland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats square off against the Davidson Wildcats at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bobcats are 6-5 in non-conference play. Ohio ranks fourth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in non-conference play. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by David Skogman averaging 6.8.

Ohio’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Bobby Durkin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Skogman is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

