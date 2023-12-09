Ohio State visits Clary and Penn State

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kanye Clary scored 25 points in Penn State’s 81-75 overtime loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 in home games. Penn State is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 8-1 to begin the season. Ohio State scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Penn State scores 75.7 points, 10.1 more per game than the 65.6 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Penn State gives up.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 7.8 points. Clary is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.2 points for Penn State.

Bruce Thornton is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.7 points for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 14.7 points for Ohio State.

