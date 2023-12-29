Ohio State squares off against West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Ohio State Buckeyes square off in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Buckeyes have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Mountaineers have a 5-7 record against non-conference oppponents. West Virginia has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Jesse Edwards is averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mountaineers. Quinn Slazinski is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

