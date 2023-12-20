Ohio State puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts New Orleans trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 in home games. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 3.1.

The Privateers have gone 1-5 away from home. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamond Vincent averaging 1.7.

Ohio State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). New Orleans scores 13.4 more points per game (80.0) than Ohio State gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 18 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Vincent is averaging eight points and 6.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

