Ohio State Buckeyes and the West Virginia Mountaineers meet in Cleveland, Ohio

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -9.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes play the West Virginia Mountaineers in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Buckeyes are 9-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten with 15.2 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.1.

The Mountaineers have a 5-7 record in non-conference play. West Virginia has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ohio State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.1 points. Thornton is averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Quinn Slazinski is averaging 15.9 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.