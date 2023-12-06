Ohio plays Youngstown State following James’ 21-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Ohio Bobcats (5-2) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Ohio Bobcats (5-2)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Elmore James scored 21 points in Ohio’s 74-73 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Bobcats are 3-0 on their home court. Ohio averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Penguins are 1-3 on the road. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Ohio’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 11.4 points for Ohio.

Brandon Rush is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Penguins. Ziggy Reid is averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds for Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

