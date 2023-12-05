Ohio hosts Youngstown State following James’ 21-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Ohio Bobcats (5-2) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Ohio Bobcats (5-2)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Youngstown State Penguins after Elmore James scored 21 points in Ohio’s 74-73 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Bobcats are 3-0 on their home court. Ohio has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins are 1-3 on the road. Youngstown State ranks fifth in the Horizon League giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Ohio scores 81.0 points, 10.6 more per game than the 70.4 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 76.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 74.4 Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Hunter is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.9 points for Ohio.

Brandon Rush averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is averaging 11.1 points for Youngstown State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.