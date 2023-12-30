Ohio Bobcats and the Davidson Wildcats square off in Cleveland, Ohio

Davidson Wildcats (9-3) vs. Ohio Bobcats (6-5) Cleveland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 142.5…

Davidson Wildcats (9-3) vs. Ohio Bobcats (6-5)

Cleveland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Davidson Wildcats and the Ohio Bobcats square off in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bobcats have a 6-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Elmore James averaging 2.4.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in non-conference play. Davidson ranks ninth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Huffman averaging 4.3.

Ohio makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Davidson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

David Skogman is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Huffman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

