Odom, Georgia State Panthers take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8) at Georgia State Panthers (5-6)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dyondre Dominguez and the Arkansas State Red Wolves visit Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 at home. Georgia State is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Wolves are 1-6 on the road. Arkansas State is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Georgia State scores 78.9 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 77.9 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Georgia State has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The Panthers and Red Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Dominguez is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. Taryn Todd is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

