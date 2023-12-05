Oden and DePaul host No. 21 Texas A&M

DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits…

DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies after Jeremiah Oden scored 25 points in DePaul’s 99-80 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Aggies are 2-0 in home games. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 10.3.

The Blue Demons play their first true road game after going 1-6 to start the season. DePaul has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 71.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 68.1 Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Coleman is shooting 68.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Texas A&M.

K.T. Raimey is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 8.7 points. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists for DePaul.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

