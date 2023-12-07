Octave leads Holy Cross against Boston College after 24-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-3, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross…

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the Boston College Eagles after Joseph Octave scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 78-67 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Boston College has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Crusaders are 1-3 in road games. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Octave averaging 4.7.

Boston College’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Boston College allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is shooting 53.1% and averaging 20.0 points for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Boston College.

Octave is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 9.2 points for Holy Cross.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.