Obioha scores 20, Niagara defeats NJIT 89-81

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Harlan Obioha had 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Niagara’s 89-81 win against NJIT on Saturday.

Luke Bumbalough scored 14 points and added five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-6). Yaw Obeng-Mensah finished with 14 points.

Tariq Francis led the Highlanders (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Kjell de Graaf added 17 points for NJIT. Mekhi Gray had 13 points.

