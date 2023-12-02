Obeng-Mensah leads Niagara against Quinnipiac after 20-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 20 points in Niagara’s 72-67 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Purple Eagles are 0-2 on their home court. Niagara is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 5.1.

Niagara’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Niagara gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Purple Eagles. Obeng-Mensah is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Niagara.

Matt Balanc averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Amarri Tice is averaging 10.9 points, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks for Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

