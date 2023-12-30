Oakland visits Rush and Youngstown State

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Brandon Rush scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 75-65 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Penguins have gone 7-0 in home games. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League scoring 81.5 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-2 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Youngstown State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Langdon is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Penguins. Rush is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Trey Townsend is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.8% over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

