Oakland visits Eastern Michigan following Acuff’s 24-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Tyson Acuff scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 68-53 win against the Lake Superior State Lakers.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 on the road. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon League allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8% for Eastern Michigan.

Trey Townsend is averaging 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 12.6 points for Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.