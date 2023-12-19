CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Oakland visits Dayton after Holmes’ 28-point performance

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 3:42 AM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Dayton Flyers (8-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Daron Holmes scored 28 points in Dayton’s 82-68 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Flyers are 4-0 in home games. Dayton has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-3 on the road. Oakland ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 5.7.

Dayton scores 72.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.1 Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc. Holmes is shooting 52.4% and averaging 17.5 points for Dayton.

Townsend is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

