Oakland visits Cleveland State after Enaruna’s 32-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Tristan Enaruna scored 32 points in Cleveland State’s 90-77 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Vikings have gone 7-0 at home. Cleveland State is the Horizon League leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Enaruna averaging 3.0.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-1 in Horizon League play. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon League giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Cleveland State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 71.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 69.8 Cleveland State gives up to opponents.

The Vikings and Golden Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Jack Gohlke averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

