Oakland faces Purdue Fort Wayne, aims for 5th straight victory

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday,…

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland comes into a matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne as winners of four games in a row.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-0 in home games. Oakland has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mastodons have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

Oakland makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Purdue Fort Wayne scores 17.8 more points per game (87.3) than Oakland gives up (69.5).

The Golden Grizzlies and Mastodons face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Gohlke is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Trey Townsend is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.6 points for Oakland.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

