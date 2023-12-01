Notre Dame visits Omier and No. 8 Miami (FL)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) at Miami Hurricanes (5-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) at Miami Hurricanes (5-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Miami (FL) takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Norchad Omier scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 95-73 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 4-1 record against teams over .500.

The Fighting Irish are 0-1 on the road. Notre Dame has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (FL) averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 64.0 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Miami (FL) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Omier is averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53.3% for Miami (FL).

Markus Burton is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 8.7 points for Notre Dame.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.