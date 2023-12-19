Notre Dame take on Citadel in non-conference action

Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -9.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on Notre Dame for a non-conference matchup.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-2 at home. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 away from home. Citadel is eighth in the SoCon scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Notre Dame scores 64.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 66.4 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Notre Dame.

AJ Smith is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.