Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Marist Red Foxes on 3-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (7-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame will try to end its three-game slide when the Fighting Irish take on Marist.

The Fighting Irish are 3-3 in home games. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Foxes are 4-2 on the road. Marist averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Notre Dame averages 62.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 60.4 Marist allows. Marist has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 7.5 points. Markus Burton is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Josh Pascarelli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Max Allen is averaging 12.2 points for Marist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

