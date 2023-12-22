Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Marist Red Foxes on 3-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (7-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (7-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -5.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame heads into the matchup against Marist after losing three straight games.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-3 at home. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Red Foxes are 4-2 in road games. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Notre Dame is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.0% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 68.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 67.5 Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 15.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Josh Pascarelli is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 10.4 points. Max Allen is averaging 12.2 points for Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

