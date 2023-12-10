Northwestern takes on Detroit Mercy after Buie’s 31-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Detroit Mercy Titans after Boo Buie scored 31 points in Northwestern’s 92-88 overtime victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Northwestern is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 7.4 turnovers per game.

The Titans have gone 0-6 away from home. Detroit Mercy allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.7 points per game.

Northwestern is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Northwestern.

Jayden Stone averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.9 points for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.