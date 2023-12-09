Northwestern State visits Hart and Southern Miss

Northwestern State Demons (1-7) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Northwestern State Demons (1-7) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Victor Hart scored 26 points in Southern Miss’ 85-82 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Southern Miss is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Demons are 0-4 in road games. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jamison Epps averaging 7.8.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 assists. Hart is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.3 points for Southern Miss.

Cliff Davis is averaging 14.4 points for the Demons. Ryan Forrest is averaging 14.3 points for Northwestern State.

