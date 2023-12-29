Northwestern hosts Evans and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays the Northwestern Wildcats after Ken Evans scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 100-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Northwestern scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-8 on the road. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Northwestern is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Zeke Cook is averaging 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Evans is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

